Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 23,688 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 346,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.0% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Chevron were worth $35,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $117.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $226.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.59. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

