Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $11.77 Million Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,204 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $11,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after buying an additional 2,673,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after buying an additional 552,812 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,819,000 after buying an additional 429,831 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,367,000 after buying an additional 409,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 947,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,355,000 after buying an additional 271,304 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

RIO stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average of $74.89.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.