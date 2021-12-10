Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $27.75 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 668,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,377 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $27,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 184,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 103,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 116,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.13 and a 1-year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

