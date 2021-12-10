Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 4,180 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $31,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,287,383,000 after acquiring an additional 300,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,812,000 after purchasing an additional 160,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Honeywell International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,423,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,189,643,000 after purchasing an additional 387,820 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON opened at $206.54 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.51 and a 200-day moving average of $222.26. The stock has a market cap of $142.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

