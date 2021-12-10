Capital Investment Counsel Inc Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 40.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,468,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,949,919,000 after buying an additional 178,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after buying an additional 122,519 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.05. 63,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,372,244. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $188.00 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.68. The stock has a market cap of $120.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

