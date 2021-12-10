Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $931,000 Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 149.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at $261,000. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.10. 11,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,945. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $79.82 and a twelve month high of $108.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.939 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 38.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

