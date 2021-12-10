Capital Investment Counsel Inc Increases Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,885 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKAM traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,054. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,567. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

