Capital Management Corp VA Has $16.89 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 262,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group accounts for about 3.7% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $16,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

NASDAQ:PFG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.93. 3,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,390. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.99.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

