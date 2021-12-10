Capital Management Corp VA Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.6% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,544,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,304,000 after buying an additional 1,286,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after buying an additional 1,200,144 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $922,780,000 after buying an additional 1,047,776 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,358,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.78. The stock had a trading volume of 61,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,838,491. The company has a market cap of $407.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.88.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

