Capital Management Corp VA Purchases 31,414 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,414 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in EnerSys in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 57.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 9,763.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in EnerSys by 8.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENS. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENS stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.44. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,954. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.19.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

