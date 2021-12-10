Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $538,000. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 36,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.46.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $148.74. The company had a trading volume of 22,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,954. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $89.72 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

