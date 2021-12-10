Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $11.75 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC cut its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises about 1.3% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO traded up $20.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,986.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,271. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,811.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,638.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,111.71 and a one year high of $2,028.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $18.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,922.24.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

