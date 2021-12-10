Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $18.50 Million Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,059,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 2.1% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.44% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $18,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period.

GLDM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.73. 5,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,740. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $19.45.

