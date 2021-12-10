Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $4.24 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 406,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,538,000 after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 124,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 117.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 87,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 47,338 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 79.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 21,021 shares during the last quarter.

ESPO traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.64. 352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,837. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.40. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a one year low of $62.25 and a one year high of $81.39.

