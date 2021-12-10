Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $7.99 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in Tesla by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Tesla by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in Tesla by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,230,435 shares of company stock worth $3,502,108,921 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $14.71 on Friday, hitting $989.09. 422,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,644,229. The company has a market cap of $993.31 billion, a PE ratio of 324.86, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,008.47 and a 200-day moving average of $795.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.97.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.