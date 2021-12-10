Cardan Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.29% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,017. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $30.58.

