Cardan Capital Partners LLC Sells 23,012 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,012 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 4.15% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RFV traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,792. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.57 and a 200-day moving average of $93.85.

