Cardan Capital Partners LLC Sells 67 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,346,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,607,000 after purchasing an additional 455,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 735,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,633,000 after purchasing an additional 277,104 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,007 shares of company stock worth $4,039,287. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $40.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $623.94. 214,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,273. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $398.28 and a fifty-two week high of $593.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.04. The firm has a market cap of $256.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.82%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

