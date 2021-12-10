CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Peter Maag Sells 10,000 Shares

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $416,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $494,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $646,700.00.

Shares of CDNA opened at $42.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.80 and a beta of 0.57. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $39.16 and a 52 week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 82.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CareDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in CareDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

