CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Up 3.8%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) shares shot up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.89 and last traded at $43.88. 30,443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 664,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.28.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -127.91 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average of $70.92.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. CareDx’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $416,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.34 per share, for a total transaction of $211,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,920 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 4.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 262,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in CareDx by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 66,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,928,000 after purchasing an additional 20,494 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 32.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 847,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,697,000 after purchasing an additional 209,791 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 41.9% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 26,566 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

