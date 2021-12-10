CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.410-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $885 million-$897 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.93 million.CarGurus also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.280-$0.300 EPS.

NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,548. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.78. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $39.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.70.

In other CarGurus news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 16,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $579,704.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $1,612,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 785,152 shares of company stock valued at $27,509,859. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CarGurus stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 275.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.