Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €180.00 by Berenberg Bank

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) has been given a €180.00 ($202.25) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($235.96) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($202.25) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €171.43 ($192.62).

Shares of AFX opened at €173.55 ($195.00) on Friday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of €105.40 ($118.43) and a 12 month high of €202.00 ($226.97). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €172.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €174.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

