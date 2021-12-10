Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Carlisle Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.64. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.86.

CSL opened at $239.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $244.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.