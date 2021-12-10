Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) versus WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) and WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Carter Bankshares and WesBanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares 17.74% 7.08% 0.70% WesBanco 37.95% 9.23% 1.43%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Carter Bankshares and WesBanco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 WesBanco 0 5 0 0 2.00

Carter Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential downside of 6.02%. WesBanco has a consensus price target of $36.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.24%. Given WesBanco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WesBanco is more favorable than Carter Bankshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of WesBanco shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of WesBanco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carter Bankshares and WesBanco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $167.52 million 2.31 -$45.86 million N/A N/A WesBanco $669.46 million 3.14 $122.04 million $3.45 9.64

WesBanco has higher revenue and earnings than Carter Bankshares.

Volatility and Risk

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WesBanco has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WesBanco beats Carter Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services. The Trust and Investment Services segment includes trust services as well as alternative investment products including mutual funds. The company was founded on January 20, 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, WV.

