CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in CDK Global were worth $17,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in CDK Global by 1,539.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 739,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,757,000 after acquiring an additional 694,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CDK Global by 42.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,982,000 after acquiring an additional 505,952 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in CDK Global by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 631,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,396,000 after purchasing an additional 422,876 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CDK Global by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,299,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,619,000 after purchasing an additional 417,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CDK Global by 355.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,467,000 after purchasing an additional 290,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.29. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

Several research firms have commented on CDK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.