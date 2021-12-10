Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FUN. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 235.0% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 42,183 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FUN shares. TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

FUN opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

