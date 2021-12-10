Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) will announce $1.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Celldex Therapeutics posted sales of $3.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $7.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.00 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.19. The stock had a trading volume of 19,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,723. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 2.75. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.06.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $413,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $197,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,777 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,384,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $41,156,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $24,836,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 2,186.6% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 649,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,055,000 after buying an additional 620,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

