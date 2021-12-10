Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Trading Down 6.9%

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 4,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 433,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

CLBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $20,353,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $681,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,209,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBT)

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

