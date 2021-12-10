Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given a C$20.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$20.00 price target on Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a na rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective (up from C$19.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.69.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE opened at C$15.64 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.56 billion and a PE ratio of 35.95.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$13.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.