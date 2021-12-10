Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.20

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 4000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Several research analysts have commented on CELTF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Centamin to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centamin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.59.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

