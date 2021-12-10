Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CELTF. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Centamin from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Centamin to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.59.

CELTF opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

