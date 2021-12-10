Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Gap Up to $3.26

Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $3.44. Central Puerto shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEPU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 829,823 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 23,326 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

