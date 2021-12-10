Century Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IPSC) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 15th

Century Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:IPSC) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, December 15th. Century Therapeutics had issued 10,550,000 shares in its IPO on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $211,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms have commented on IPSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.12, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Century Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.