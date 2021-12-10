Cerity Partners LLC Buys 197 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $572,588,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,625 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,495,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,549,000 after purchasing an additional 820,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 718,898 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN opened at $193.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.93. The stock has a market cap of $178.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

