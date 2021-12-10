Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000.

MDY opened at $506.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.25. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $405.01 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

