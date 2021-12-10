Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $10,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,137.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 60.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,698,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,778.9% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $313.38 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.22.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEDG. Truist increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.83.

In other news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,676,312 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

