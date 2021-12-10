Cerity Partners LLC Has $8.33 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $613,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RTX opened at $86.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.