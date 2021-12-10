Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.8% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK stock opened at $919.08 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $912.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $897.74. The company has a market cap of $139.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.