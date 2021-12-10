Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 472,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,444,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 817.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter.

SGFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

In other news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $33,175.00.

Signify Health stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. Signify Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

