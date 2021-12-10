Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 7,813 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HYG stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $88.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.74 and a 200-day moving average of $87.33.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.