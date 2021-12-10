Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,605 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,294,991,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,476,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,089,550,000 after acquiring an additional 569,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,484,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,761,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,637,000 after acquiring an additional 612,570 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

