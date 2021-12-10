CFM Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAN. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the second quarter worth $12,523,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the second quarter worth $3,346,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 546,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 84,233 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 295,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 82,205 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 212.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 69,268 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SWAN opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

