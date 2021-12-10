Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU) rose 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 21,833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 108,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.84.

About Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

