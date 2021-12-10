Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $357.05 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.78 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.