Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut Chegg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities cut Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.13.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -466.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Chegg has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.68.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Chegg by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.