Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,731 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $17.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.10.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.89.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

