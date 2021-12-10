Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $5.48 Million Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,630 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Wynn Resorts worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 83.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 2,342.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.09.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $87.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.03 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

