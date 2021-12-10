Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,164 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,478,000 after acquiring an additional 61,421 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,501,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,474,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,458,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,918,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after purchasing an additional 763,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,285,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $110.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.86 and a 200-day moving average of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.14.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

