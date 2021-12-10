Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 17,752 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,752 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Loews by 7.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Loews in the second quarter worth about $4,727,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Loews in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Loews in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Loews in the second quarter worth about $1,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $305,271.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $56.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average of $55.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.94. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

