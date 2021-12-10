Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,875 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,510 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $63.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.31. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

